Democratic Party chair bows out in re-election bid, paving way for state Rep. Lisa Hernandez

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, left, appeared likely Friday to unseat U.S. Rep Robin Kelly as Democratic Party of Illinois chair. 

 ilrep24.com, Robin Kelly Twitter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A contentious race for leadership of the state’s Democratic Party appears to be down to a single candidate ahead of a Saturday morning vote after the party’s current chair pulled herself from the running Friday.

State Rep. Lisa Hernandez, backed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, appeared to have the race sewn up less than 24 hours before the scheduled Saturday morning Democratic State Central Committee meeting in Springfield.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government that is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

