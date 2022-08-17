‘Democrats deliver’ is party’s rallying cry at State Fair festivities

The Democratic candidates for statewide office and the state's legislative leaders pose for a photo on the stage at Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair Wednesday.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD – In one of the largest annual gatherings of Illinois Democrats on Wednesday, the party had a message for its faithful that attended a pair of Illinois State Fair week events: “Democrats deliver”

This year’s gathering of the Illinois Democratic County Chairs Association had 19 speakers, including congressional and statewide candidates and the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly, while the keynote speaker was Congressman Joe Neguse, D-Colorado.

