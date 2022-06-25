QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood blasted Republicans and Donald Trump right before the start of the former president's rally Saturday at the Adams County Fairgrounds.
The second-term Democratic congresswoman from the 14th District covering outer western and northern suburbs of Chicago was the featured speaker at the rally at Clat Adams Bicentennial Park.
"They may not have supported the violence of Jan. 6, but they have joined the assault on fair elections," the northwest Illinois Democrat told the crowd. "They doubled down on Donald Trump — a sad man who had never once won more votes than his opponent."
Underwood said the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade Friday removed a fundamental right for women across the county and at least 13 states immediately made abortion illegal "often with no exception for rape and incest."
"This activist court of unelected extremist has criminalized a woman's right to choose, criminalized a woman's a woman's right to make her own health care decisions," she said. "It is a shameful, heartbreaking, disgusting decision. One that represents the full manifestation of decades of Republican attacks on women and truthfully years of complacency among fellow Democrats who took a woman's right to choose for granted."
Katherine Daniels, chairman of the Adams County Democratic Central Committee, told the crowd of about 100 that "Donald Trump and his circus" weren't needed in Adams County
"Donald Trump needs to get back on his plane and go back to Mar-a-Lago, because we've got work to do joining people together, working together supporting working people, supporting mothers, supporting children and supporting working people all across the United States, Adams County and (Illinois 15th District)," Daniels said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.