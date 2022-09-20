Security barrier installed along Jersey Street side of vacant parking structure

Andrew Strohkirch of Consolidated Fencing notches together one of 30 barrier panels that he and Isaiah McElwee set up along Jersey Street late Monday afternoon. Strohkirch and McElwee expect the barrier to be fully in place along South Fifth Street by Tuesday so that demolition of the vacant parking structure at 123 S. Fifth can begin later this week.

 H-W Photo/Mark Meyer

QUINCY — The eventual demolition of the parking structure at 123 S. Fifth began to take shape Monday afternoon when crew members from Consolidated Fencing began erecting a safety barrier around the perimeter of the property at Fifth and Jersey streets.

With the fencing scheduled to be complete by Tuesday, Marschel Wrecking project manager Rodger Tucker said that he likely “will mobilize equipment” sometime later this week. After the fence goes up, Tucker said, “it won’t be but a day or two later that the equipment shows up.”

