QUINCY — The eventual demolition of the parking structure at 123 S. Fifth began to take shape Monday afternoon when crew members from Consolidated Fencing began erecting a safety barrier around the perimeter of the property at Fifth and Jersey streets.
With the fencing scheduled to be complete by Tuesday, Marschel Wrecking project manager Rodger Tucker said that he likely “will mobilize equipment” sometime later this week. After the fence goes up, Tucker said, “it won’t be but a day or two later that the equipment shows up.”
Tucker said that the demolition project likely will take two to three weeks. Marschel will use two excavators, with one operator apiece, and a couple of laborers to complete the project.
The garage sustained structural damage and has been closed since mid-March. At that time the city’s director of inspection and enforcement, Michael Seaver, said there was a column failure on the southern wall on the west side of the drive entrance and he described the damage as “pretty significant.”
Prior to this closure, the top floor of the parking deck had been permanently barricaded due to structural failures of the ramps.
The parking garage at 123 S. Fifth St. is owned by Lynn Wiewel, daughter of the late Tim Wiewel.
Marschel, based in Fenton, Mo., requested a demolition permit from the city last week. The company has completed two recent demolition projects in the city previously — Baldwin Intermediate School and St. Mary Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.