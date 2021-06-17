Derby vet sets sight on sixth straight title

QUINCY — There is good news and bad news concerning Jadyn Vogel’s domination in the Quincy Derby.
The good news? Vogel will be going for an unprecedented sixth straight championship this weekend in the Stock Division of the event formerly known as the Soap Box Derby.
The bad news? This could very well be Vogel’s final run in the that portion of the Grand Prix of Gravity. Vogel, 12, is growing and by 2022 will likely be racing in only the Super Stock Division, where the cars are slightly larger
“Her legs are getting too long (for the Stock cars),” said Kristi Vogel, her mom — and also her biggest fan. “It’s still fun her, she absolutely loves (the derby) and talks about it all year.”
Jadyn, who will be a seventh-grader at Quincy Junior High in the fall, will be taking part in her seventh derby. The only time she did not win a Stock Division championship was her first year (2015) when she ran second and earned rookie of the year honors.
“It’s definitely a lot of fun, but I do feel some pressure (to keep winning),” said Jadyn, whose other main pastime is dance. “I don’t really have any secret to winning, I just enjoy going down the hill … and everything connected with the derby.”
This weekend marks the 17th edition of the Quincy Derby, which will feature the familiar Friday-Saturday format on the 18th Street hill adjacent to Bob Mays Park.
Friday’s schedule showcases four rounds of Super Kids, beginning at 8:30 a.m. The Super Kids are those with emotional and/or physical challenges who race in specially designed cars and have a “buddy” driver helping them.
On Saturday, Super Stock, Stock and Elite Masters titles will be decided, starting around 9 a.m.
Big field to compete
No worse than the third-largest field of racers will be on hand this weekend.
At press time today, the exact number of Super Kids entries was not available, but derby director Ray Wilson said there would be at least 85, guaranteeing an overall field of at least 208. That would rank behind only the 226 in 2019 and 210 in 2018.
If not for the pandemic, the 2020 field would have established a new high-water mark. Health concerns canceled the Super Kids classes, where 125 were registered to compete and would have boosted the overall car count to 240.
Title sponsor
Advance Physical Therapy has come on board as a title sponsor for the derby, meaning the actual name of this weekend’s competition is “The 17th annual Optimists Club Quincy Derby presented by Advance Physical Therapy.”
Advance Physical Therapy joins Quincy Medical Group, Home Depot, the Abbey, Knapheide and Gardner Denver as major corporate sponsors.
“There are also dozens of other sponsors who make this event possible, and who we are incredibly indebted to,” Wilson said.
Debby Rabe, the director of marketing for Advance Physical Therapy, said the derby sponsorship was a “perfect fit” for the company.
“This was an excellent opportunity to showcase our support for the community that supports us,” Rabe said.
Advance Physical Therapy has 125 locations spread across West Central Illinois, Northeast Missouri and southeast Iowa. The newest location is in Mount Sterling, which opened this week.
“We’re really excited to be a part of the derby,” Rabe said.
Past champs competing
Joining five-time Stock champ Vogel (2016-20) in this year’s field are former Super Stock champions Tyler Wisely (2020) of Coatsburg, Kalli Mullen (2019) of Bluffs and Addison Buckley (2018) of St. Louis.
Twenty of the 32 past champs in the Super Stok and Stock divisions have been from Quincy. Twelve different towns and three different states have been represented with first-place finishes.
The 63 super stocks entered this year matches the record total established in 2019. The 53 stocks are two shy of the 55 in 2017.
Chasing history
Vogel needs one victory Saturday to become the derby’s career wins leader. Vogel’s 47-11 record matches the victory total of retired Kaelyn Hess (47-14).
There’s an excellent chance Vogel will also become the all-time leader in number of races. She sits at 58 entering this year’s competition, trailing only Cooper Kleinkopf (66) and Hess (61). Kleinkopf is also retired.
Vogel’s .810 winning percentage is an event record, a figure that is punctuated by her 41-5 (.891) showing the Stock Division.
Vogel and Hess each have six top-four career finishes, twice as many as their nearest rival(s).
Veterans abound
Both the Super Stock and Stock classes return a bevy of veteran racers. A combined 15 of last year’s combined top 24 finishers are back .
Further fueling the strength of this weekend’s entries are eight of the derby’s 15 career 20-race winners.
Hall of Famers selected
Aspen Gengenbacher and Alaina Obert will be inducted into the Quincy Derby Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Gengenbacher is among the girls’ all-time victory leaders (19-8) and twice finished second in the derby. Obert is the Super Kids’ career victory leader (17-8) and won one of the four division titles in 2019.