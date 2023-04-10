‘Devil’s in the details’ when considering lifting ban on new nuclear

Gov. JB Pritzker said last week he does not think lifting a ban on new nuclear power construction would be contradictory to the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act that he signed in 2021. Some environmentalists have opposed lifting the nuclear ban due to the dangers associated with nuclear waste.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Jerry Nowicki

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Lawmakers went on a two-week spring break last week with more than 700 bills already passed in at least one chamber of the General Assembly.

They will return to Springfield on April 18 for a final one-month stretch in which the measures can be amended, defeated or sent to the governor.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide, as well as hundreds of radio and TV stations. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

