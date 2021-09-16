Donation to help with future expansion of Klingner Trail

QUINCY — When Donnie Weinberg would meet someone for dinner, it wasn’t surprising to see him arrive on a bike.
His niece, Heide Holzgrafe, recalled how much of a bicycle enthusiast her uncle, including his collection of 70 — primarily titanium — road bike frames. Most were put in storage with the intent to ride someday.
“He really just enjoyed the freedom of being on a bike, and it wasn’t just cycling around town,” Holzgrafe said. “He would go down to the Katy Trail. He would seek a lot of different bike rides.
“He’d go down to St. Louis and do their midnight ride. He would do the midnight ride here. He did (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa). He really sought it out both local and Tri-State experience.”
After his death in 2016, his family knew it was important to support his love of cycling. After selling his bike collection, the family has donated $40,000 for the future expansion of the Bill Klingner Trail.
The Holzgrafe family presented the check to the Quincy Park Foundation and Friends of the Trails during a brief presentation Thursday at the Park District’s Administrative Office.
Quincy Park District Executive Rome Frericks said the donation will help with the future expansion of the trail south from Parker Heights Park to Lincoln Park. It also will be used for a memorial area in Weinberg’s honor.
Work on this portion of the trail is not expected until a five-year $2.3 million bond the district sold in 2019 for trail construction is paid off in 2023.
The trail currently runs between 24th street and Bonansinga Drive with the latest portion through Parker Heights Park completed last year.
Holzgrafe thinks her uncle would be happy to see the proceeds from the sale benefitting local cyclists.
“A lot of individuals knew him as a collector, and it was very rare for him to sell part of his collection, ”Holzgrafe said. “But I think in this instance knowing we sold a lot of bikes locally and supporting cycling in the community, I think he would be very pleased with that.”