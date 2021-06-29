QUINCY — Jim Whitfield will complete his fourth year with the Red Cross in September, and he has never heard the concern for blood donations as great as he hears now.
“I’ve never heard the words ‘severe blood shortage’ in those four year,” the account manager with the Red Cross said. “The national folks are looking at the numbers every single day, and if they’re making the determination of that, then obviously there is a great need.”
With the holiday weekend approaching, the Red Cross said donors of all blood types — especially type O and those giving platelets — are needed to ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products.
The organization said that it is working around the clock to provide blood products to hospitals responding to an unusually number of high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.
One in four blood donations also goes to a cancer patient undergoing treatment.
“That kind of hits home, because there are sure a lot of people battling that dreaded disease,” Whitfield said.
As a result of the current shortage, some hospitals are required to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the supply stabilizes.
Dr. Christopher Solaro, chief of medicine for the Blessing Health System, said Blessing has not had issues with its blood supply and has not needed to postpone elective surgeries.
“We monitor our blood supply on a daily basis, and we forecast the need based on historical needs,” Solaro said. “So we know how much we regularly use, and we order ahead to stay on top of that. If we’re faced with a shortage, then what we do is put in stat orders as its available.”
He said Blessing follows evidence-based guidelines on blood transfusions, which helps the hospital maintain its supply.
“Only in the event that the shortage would become really critical would we have to consider (postponing elective procedures), but we are not there yet,” Solaro said.
Solaro encouraged those who can donate to schedule an appointment.
“That’s where the supply comes from,” he said. “It’s willing and able donors, and our whole community relies on that.”
Anyone wishing to donate can schedule appointments by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-733-2767.
Whitfield reminded donors, especially first-time donors, to make sure to eat and hydrate well before their appointment.