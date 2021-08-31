Downtown Quincy bank robbery under investigation

QUINCY — The Mercantile Bank in downtown Quincy was robbed Tuesday afternoon.
The Quincy Police Department said it received a holdup alarm at 1:17 p.m. from the bank at 440 Maine.
"When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone," said QPD Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington. "It's unknown whether a weapon was displayed at this time. We're still investigating."
Pilkington said police are looking for a man wearing a black hat, black Adidas sweatshirt and tan boots, who left the scene on an electric bicycle with small tires.
The man reportedly traveled north after leaving the bank.
"We are currently still looking for the suspect and retrieving video evidence from the bank," Pilkington said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Quincy Police Department or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers.