State driver services facilities to require appointments in more than 40 locations

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias speaks to reporters at a Thursday news conference announcing that several driver services facilities will begin requiring appointments in the fall.

 Capitol News Illinois photo by Andrew Adams

CHICAGO — Drivers who need to renew their license at a secretary of state facility will likely have to make an appointment starting this fall.

Starting Sept. 1, 44 driver services facilities in medium- to large-sized cities around the state, including Quincy, will require appointments for driver services — things like renewing a license, updating a license to meet Real ID requirements or taking a driving test. Vehicle services, like title registration, will still be offered on a walk-in basis.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government. It is distributed to hundreds of print and broadcast outlets statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation, along with major contributions from the Illinois Broadcasters Foundation and Southern Illinois Editorial Association.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.