QUINCY — Both the bargaining unit that represents Quincy Police officers and supervisors and the city have filed unfair labor complaints as officers have been without a contract for 17 months.
The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 filed the complaint with the Illinois Labor Relations Board on Sept. 14 claiming that after unsuccessful mediation the two sides were supposed to move to arbitration, but the city hasn’t moved forward with the process to select an arbitrator.
In its complaint, the union said per the grievance procedure of the collective bargaining agreement, the order to strike arbitrators from the list is decided by coin toss. It was completed by union President Nickolas Eddy and then Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington who represented the city, as the union attorney is based in Springfield and the city’s attorney is based in Chicago.
The union said the city was told to strike a name from the list in August but that the city’s attorney claimed that Pilkington “does not represent the city in matter of collective bargaining,” though Pilkington served as a department representative for the city at mediation.
The union claims the city is obstructing the process.
“The subjects that we have to go to arbitration with, in their minds, they don’t think are open subjects of collective bargaining,” Eddy said.
The city fired back with its own complaint on Friday claiming that in July 2021 the two sides reached a tentative agreement, but that in August or September Mayor Mike Troup learned of a holiday time practice that differed from the contract. The city requested that negotiations be reopened to allow the city to propose new holiday time language.
The city said it made a proposal regarding holiday time for police in October 2021 but it was rejected by the union. The city withdrew the proposal believing that contact was done.
However, the city claims that it requested several times since December 2021 to get the tentative agreement — a three-year agreement that included general raises each year and a couple other terms — in writing to be rarified by membership and the city, but that the union would not agree to move forward unless the city promised in writing that it would not change past practice regarding holiday pay.
After a May meeting between both sides, the city claims the union requested a new wage demand claiming that an insurance change allowed the union to reopen the wage provision.
The city argued that constituted “bad faith bargaining,” and requested the board find the union engaged in unfair labor practices and order it to present the agreement for ratification.
The city also seeks a ruling from the board on whether the continuation of a holiday provision contrary to the contract language is a mandatory subject of bargaining. Past practice has allowed specialty position employees, such as detectives who have additional duties, to be marked as reporting on holidays they were scheduled to work despite not reporting.
Troup said the city wants a resolution to the contract based on what he believes both sides agreed to.
“We’re going to defend our position,” Troup said. “There are some issues that were under management rights — not in the agreement. We thought we had a tentative agreement.”
Eddy said the overwhelming majority of membership did not want to see the change in the holiday language that the city was proposing.
“We basically said we want to keep this issue status quo with the caveat of putting the practice into contract, because currently the practice that we have is just a longstanding practice that we’ve had,” he said.
This is the second time union negotiation frustrations have come to a head.
In August, the union said the city was holding a policy change that would expand residency for officers hostage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.