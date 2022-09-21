QUINCY — Both the bargaining unit that represents Quincy Police officers and supervisors and the city have filed unfair labor complaints as officers have been without a contract for 17 months.

The Police Benevolent and Protective Association Labor Unit 12 filed the complaint with the Illinois Labor Relations Board on Sept. 14 claiming that after unsuccessful mediation the two sides were supposed to move to arbitration, but the city hasn’t moved forward with the process to select an arbitrator.

