Early voting expands as campaign season enters final two weeks

A voting site is pictured in Sangamon County. 

 Capitol News Illinois file photo

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Early voting hours and locations greatly expanded across the state this week as the campaign season entered its final two-week stretch.

Polling places opened across the city of Chicago as well. Information on early voting for each local election authority can be found on the Illinois State Board of Elections website here, or by visiting elections.il.gov.

