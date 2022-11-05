QUINCY. — When votes are totaled following the Tuesday's midterm election, there will be a new look for the Adams County Board.
In this year's election, every seat on the county board is on the ballot. Three representatives in each of seven districts will be selected to represent their community. Six of those seven districts are in contention on Tuesday. In all, 29 candidates, including 15 incumbents, are vying for the 21 open seats.
In the county's Fourth District, the contest is all but decided, barring any last minute surprises. Incumbent Republicans Kent Snider and Travis Cooley will be joined by newcomer and fellow Republican Steve McQueen on the next incarnation of the Adams County Board.
In the First District, Republican Bret Austin and Democrats Todd Duesterhaus and Steve DeMoss are hoping to keep their seats. Republican Keith Callaway and Democrat Stephen Maxwell are both looking to take one of the three seats in the election.
The Second District contest will see Democrat Valerie Maxie trying to unseat one of three Republican incumbents as Ryan Hinkamper, Barbara Fletcher and Mark Sorensen run for reelection.
Incumbent Republican board members Dave Bellis and Marvin Kerkhoff are campaigning to keep their seats in the Third District, and are joined on the ballot by fellow Republican Mark Dietrich and Democrat Sarah Lucey.
In the Fifth District, Jon McCoy and Tim Finlay are new additions on the Republican ticket, with Jebora Brock and Thomas Himpsl running for seats for the Democrats. Incumbent Republican Robert Reich will work to hold on to his seat against the challengers.
The Sixth District has Republicans David McCleary and Les Post vying to keep the seats they currently hold, while Democrat Samuel DeMoss and Republican Bradley Poulter look to capture a spot for themselves.
Former Adams County sheriff, Brent Fischer, is newcomer for a seat on the Republican side of the ballot, while Democrat Katherine Daniels also aims to join the board. Republican board members Theresa Bockhold and Joe Zanger are seeking to keep their current seats.
Because of the election Tuesday night, the regular monthly meeting of the County Board will held on November 15.
