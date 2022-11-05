QUINCY. — When votes are totaled following the Tuesday's midterm election, there will be a new look for the Adams County Board.

In this year's election, every seat on the county board is on the ballot. Three representatives in each of seven districts will be selected to represent their community. Six of those seven districts are in contention on Tuesday. In all, 29 candidates, including 15 incumbents, are vying for the 21 open seats.

