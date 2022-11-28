QUINCY — A primary election will be required for only one ward in next year's municipal elections.
Natalie Thompson and Jake Reed are seeking the Republican nomination for 6th Ward alderman. They will face off in the consolidated primary election on Feb. 23, 2023. A third candidate Bruce Terstegge also filed, but later withdrew his candidacy.
The winner will face Democrat Patty Maples who was appointed in May. The consolidated general election is April 4, 2023.
Monday was the last day for candidates running as a Democrat or Republican could file with the city clerk's office.
Alderman John Mast, R-5, did not file petitions for re-election. Mast was appointed to the council in June 2019.
Glenn Ebbing, a Republican, filed petitions for the 5th Ward seat.
In the 7th Ward, Timothy Siemers filed petitions to run as a Republican, challenging Alderman Ben Uzelac, a Demorat, who filed for re-election.
Also filing for re-election were Aldermen Eric Entrup, R-1; Jeff Bergman, R-2; Kelly Mays, R-3; and Mike Farha, R-4.
