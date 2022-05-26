QUINCY — The Adams County Republican Party hosted the annual Lincoln-Reagan Dinner fundraiser Thursday night at the Town and Country Inn and Suites, enabling candidates throughout the state to come together to meet with area supporters.
“It’s important for me to get around and see the people I’m asking to represent,” Peggy Hubble said. Hubble is running for the Republican nomination to oppose U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth. “I’ve traveled to every one of the 102 counties in Illinois, and that’s something none of my opponents can say.”
Hubble, a U.S. Navy veteran and retired police officer, lost the Republican primary in 2020 to Mark Curran, who would later lose to Sen. Dick Durbin. Hubble said her priority as a senator would be to make sure the state’s large veteran community is taken care of.
“Quincy has one of the oldest veterans’ homes in the country,” Hubble said. “We have a large veterans community, and they’ve been pushed aside and forgotten about. As a veteran, as a former police officer, as the mother of a veteran, and soon to be the grandmother of a veteran, it’s important to me.”
State Sen. Paul Schimpf is running for governor. He said he wants to remind Republicans that the only way to win statewide elections is to come together as a unified party.
“In 2010, the suburban moderates didn’t turn out for Bill Brady, and we lost,” Schimpf said. “In 2018, the conservative base didn’t support Bruce Rauner, and he lost badly. We need to learn from history and understand that unless the Republican party is unified, we can’t win statewide.”
Rodney Davis, U.S. Congressman from the Illinois 13th District, is running for re-election in the newly drawn 15th District. He agreed with Schimpf that party unity is vital.
“My goal is to make sure people know that, once the primary is over, we need to come together to win,” Davis said. “We can win the governor’s office, we can win statewide, we can win more seats in Washington, we can win across the board, but we’ve got to come together after the primaries to do that.
“Republicans here in Adams County need to know they’ve got friends who will fight for their conservative values, and do what we need to do to actually govern in Washington,” Davis continued. “I’ve got a long history in and around this area, working with John Shimkus, working together in Congress with Darin LaHood, and making sure we put Quincy and Adams County interests forward.”
Schimpf said the crime epidemic throughout the state would be his primary focus on day one.
“That’s got to be the top priority,” he said. “It’s the biggest threat in our state right now.”
When it comes to winning office, Schimpf said the party needs to focus on what residents across the entire state have in common.
“I just told someone at an event last night that you can either run on the hot-button social issues, or you can win the general election, but you can’t do both,” he said. “I have a voting record that the base can get behind, but I’m not a bomb-thrower. I would rather focus on the stuff that unifies us, not what divides us.”
Davis said state- and federal-level accountability will be his focus if he’s returned to Washington in the fall.
“The number one priority for me after November is holding the Biden and Pritzker administrations accountable,” he said. “We have an inflation crisis, we have a crisis at the southern border, and we need to make sure both administrations are held accountable for the exponential increase in violence we’ve seen across the state.”
Another candidate for the governor’s chair, Jesse Sullivan, said he believes focusing on family is going to be the core solution to addressing issues throughout the state.
“I can’t say how much we need to focus on families,” Sullivan said. “I think we need to focus on getting fathers back into homes. I think that’s going to be the root solution to so many problems we have. We need to get away from the pay-for-play politics. I want to get us back to the Land of Lincoln, not the capitol of Capone.”
State Sen. Darren Bailey said he wanted to remind area voters that the truth matters.
“I think we have a lot of Democrats running as Republicans, and I feel there’s a lot of lies being told,” Bailey said. “So I feel it’s important to come back in and remind people that the truth is important. Because the workers are so strong here, I want to come in and remind them how much I appreciate them.”
Bailey said on to of that, getting voters to the polls is a task that everyone in the party needs to work on.
“We, as Republicans, have work to do,” he said. “In every county in the state, there are at least 30% of eligible voters that aren’t voting. We need to start getting involved in getting these people registered to vote, in getting Republicans that aren’t voting to the polls, and making sure the voters are educated to vote.”
Bailey points to the last years during the pandemic as examples of his dedication to Republican principles.
“I stood up to the mask mandates, to the point of getting kicked out of the House. I have been standing for the people, that’s what I want people to know,” he said. “I stand on the Republican values of less government and freer people. And I’ve been doing it. A lot of people give that lip service, but I’ve actually been doing it.”
Early voting is open ahead of the June 28 Illinois primary. The winners from each party will go head to head at the ballot box in the mid-term elections for the November 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.