QUINCY — Adams County saw 12,651 votes cast in Tuesday’s primary election, which accounted for nearly 30% of registered voters, unofficial results show.
The results are expected to be certified in the next couple weeks once all outstanding voter by mail ballots are received.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said since this was the first primary election to take place in June, he was estimating a turnout of 15% to 20% but was happy to see such a strong turnout and to see the county’s new tabulators receiving such high praise.
The decision to change a polling location from the Illinois National Guard Armory to the Grandview Church at 10th and Spruce also was well-received, Niekamp said.
“We received a lot of compliments from judges and voters so we look forward to being back there in November,” Niekamp said.
All but two Adams County Board members running in contested 2022 GOP primary races won nominations for the November general election, according to unofficial results.
Republican Mark Dietrich and County Board member Dave Bellis lead District 3, which covers the central portion of Quincy, with 661 and 624 votes respectively.
However, only one vote separates the candidates in third and fourth place, according to unofficial results. Board member Marvin Kerkhoff received 597 votes next to James Fisher’s 596 votes.
Board member Raquel Sparrow, R-3, received 491 votes and Rodney Hermsmeier received 368.
The GOP nominees will run alongside Democrat Sarah Lucey in the November election.
Adams County Board Chairman Kent Snider received the GOP nomination in District 4, which covers the eastern portion of Quincy, along with (other two winners). There were no Democratic candidates in this district.
“I look forward to continuing to serve the people and continuing with the good work that we started,” Snider said. “I look forward to continuing with spending the ARPA money in a responsible manner and working well to mend fences with the parties and get everyone working together.”
Snider received 1,221 votes. Also getting nominations were Steve McQueen and County Board member Travis Cooley with 1,004 and 800 votes respectively. Deborah Kennedy received 674.
The GOP primary race in District 6, which covers a number of rural communities including Camp Point, Golden and Liberty, ended with board members David McCleary (1,484) and Les Post (1,269), and Brad Poulter (1,275) on top. Brandon Riley received 862 votes.
These three candidates will be running against Democrat Samuel DeMoss for the three available seats.
Former Adams County Sheriff Brent Fischer (1,007) and board members Theresa Bockhold (1,207) and Joe Zanger (1,202) received the three available GOP nominations in the District 7, which covers Sheridan Estates, Payson and Plainville. Board member David Hoskins finished fourth with 778 votes, and Jeremy Allen received 414 votes, according to unofficial results.
These candidates will face Katherine Daniels in November.
Although there were no contested primary races in the first district, which covers the southwest portion of Quincy, the general election will feature five candidates vying for three open seats.
Board members Bret Austin, R-1; Todd Duesterhaus, D-1, and Steven DeMoss, D-1, are being challenged by Republican Keith Callaway and Democrat Stephen Maxwell.
In the second district, which includes the northwest portion of Quincy, four candidates will be running in November: board member Barbara Fletcher, R-2; board member Ryan Hinkamper, R-2; Republican Mark Sorensen and Democrat Valerie Maxie.
The fifth district, which includes Spring Lake, Mendon and Ursa, also features five general election candidates: board member Robert Reich, R-5, Republicans Jon McCoy and Tim Finlay and Democrats Thomas Himpsl and Jebora Brock.
Niekamp thanked all of the county’s election judges and staff added that the County Board’s decision to increase the wage of election judges from $120 per 14-hour day to $180 per day helped to recruit a few extra judges prior to the election.
“We’re always looking for new judges,” Niekamp said.
