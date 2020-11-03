QUINCY — Total voter turnout in Adams County was at 74.36% compared to the 2016 turnout of 69.18% and the 2012 turnout of 68.75%. Both were presidential elections.
Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said in 2016, there was roughly a 6% early voting turnout. But in 2020, there was between a 28% to 32% early voting turnout.
When combined with the vote by mail ballots, it adds up to a roughly 42% voter turnout before Election Day, he added.
Niekamp estimated there to be about 750 to 800 vote-by-mail ballots still unaccounted for.
Several candidates ran unopposed in the general election
In Adams County, several officeholders ran unopposed in the general election.
Scott Graham was elected coroner. A chief deputy coroner in the office, Graham, of Camp Point, defeated Katherine Morrison Wright of Quincy for the Republican nomination for coroner in the March 17 primary election.
State’s Attorney Gary Farha ran unopposed for a second term. The Republican was first elected in 2016.
Circuit Clerk Lori Geschwandner was elected to her third term. The Democrat was first elected in 2012.
Running unopposed for reelection to the Adams County Board were County Board members Todd Duesterhaus, D-1; Rebecca Weed, R-2; Marvin Kerkhoff, R-3; Taylor Rakers, R-4; Robert Reich, R-5; Les Post, R-6; and Joe Zanger, R-7.
Quincy attorney Tad Brenner also was elected as judge for an at-large seat in the Eighth Judicial Circuit. Brenner defeated Drew Erwin for the Republican nomination in March. There was no Democratic opponent.
Judges Charles Burch and Michael Atterberry also were retained.
Coatsburg voters turn down private trash service
Coatsburg residents voted 37-30 to turn down a proposal that would have offered a private trash pickup to residents for an approximate cost of $16 per month.