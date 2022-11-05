Adrian facing retention in Tuesday election

Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian kicked off his retention campaign Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in front of the Adams County Courthouse. He is up for retention in Tuesday's midterm election

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian is asking voters throughout the region to allow him to keep his seat on the bench in the Eighth Circuit Court of Illinois.

He along with Judge Scott Larson are up for retention in Tuesday's midterm election.