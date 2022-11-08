QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian has narrowly won his retention race to keep his seat on the Eighth Judicial Circuit bench.
Unofficial results from the eight counties in the circuit show Adrian with just under 62% of the vote to remain on the bench late Tuesday. Judges must receive 60% of the vote for retention.
Even with a retention victory, Adrian still faces a complaint filed by the Illinois Judicial Inquiry Board with the Illinois Courts Commission charging him with conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice and that brings the judicial office into disrepute.
The charge stems after Adrian threw out a verdict from a bench trial in a criminal sexual assault case. In October 2021, Adrian found Drew S. Clinton guilty on one count of criminal sexual assault after a three-day bench trial.
Sixteen-year-old Cameron Vaughan said she attended a graduation party Memorial Day weekend where she drank alcohol and swam in a pool before she was taken to another house where she fell asleep. Vaughan told police she woke up with a pillow over her face, and that she was sexually assaulted by Clinton.
The Herald-Whig normally does not identify people who say they were sexually assaulted. Cameron Vaughn voluntarily identified herself.
Clinton faced a minimum of four years in prison after having served 148 days in the Adams County Jail, which according to the court transcript, Adrian said was a just sentence before he overturned the verdict.
After the ruling was announced in court, Adrian said he couldn’t believe adults who were at the party took their responsibilities so lightly.
Advocates for survivors of sexual violence, including Quanada and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault, said his comments amounted to victim bashing.
The following week, Adrian told Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County, to get out of his courtroom after Jones liked a Facebook post from Quanada that Adrian said attacked him.
Adrian was reassigned to civil matters the next day. He has since apologized to Jones according to multiple sources.
In March, the Illinois Supreme Court said it would not order Adrian to impose a sentence in the case and that “the double jeopardy clause prohibits prosecution even where an acquittal is ‘based upon an egregiously erroneous foundation.’”
At the launch of his retention campaign, Adrian said he would never send an innocent person to prison.
“In the case that has caused the controversy, Drew Clinton was not guilty of the offenses he was charged with,” Adrian told a crowd of supporters. “That’s what the law showed. That’s what the evidence showed. And that’s what I found.”
Also in the Eighth Judicial Circuit, Judge Scott Larson won retention, with more than 80% of voters supporting him.