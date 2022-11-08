Adrian facing retention in Tuesday election

Eighth Judicial Circuit Judge Robert Adrian kicked off his retention campaign Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in front of the Adams County Courthouse. He is up for retention in Tuesday's midterm election

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Judge Robert Adrian has narrowly won his retention race to keep his seat on the Eighth Judicial Circuit bench.

Unofficial results from the eight counties in the circuit show Adrian with just under 62% of the vote to remain on the bench late Tuesday. Judges must receive 60% of the vote for retention.