PALMYRA, Mo. — Steve Begley has won reelection as Marion County Western District Commissioner by nearly a 3-to-1 margin.
Begley, a Republican, won a second term in office by weathering a challenge by Democratic nominee Bill Goellner. Both men worked for decades in the Marion County Highway Department. Begley has retired, and Goellner continues to work there.
Although both men campaigned on their knowledge of roads and bridges, Begley also talked about the need to support law enforcement.
"A lot of our crime problems are an offshoot of the drug problem. It affects children in the foster care and juvenile system who are usually there because drugs are a problem," Begley said.
"I know some people may think it's not a county commissioner's job up front, but if I can support law enforcement. I want to do that for my grandkids and the whole county."
Begley also wants to do what he can to bring the county together. He said that means people from large and small cities working along with rural areas.
"We've all got to work together and work for the good of Marion County. Rural areas and cities are equally important," Begley said.
Goellner has run for the office three times. He pointed to changing political winds in the region which he said used to be predominantly led by Democrats.
"I think a lot of the old Democrats are the new Republicans," Goellner said.
He pointed to his views supporting religion, pro-life issues and gun owners rights.
"I don't know what the future holds for a Democrat in this part of the state," Goellner said.
Even though the outcome was frustrating, Goellner said he enjoyed campaigning and meting people door to door.
"This year was kind of odd with the COVID and all of that. But people's reaction was still very positive. I had no negative responses. Almost everyone was willing to speak and talk about their concerns. That's what I enjoyed the most," Goellner said.