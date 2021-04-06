QUINCY — Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink won a third term following Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.
Brink received 5,366 votes while her opponent, Democrat Bill Burns, received 2,446.
Brink said she is just looking forward to making progress in Quincy.
“I’m very appreciative of the community for coming out and supporting me for this third term and I hope I can do an even better job for this third term that I did for the previous two,” Brink said.
Brinks said her goals if re-elected would be to maintain the office’s integrity while working to assist with clients on efficient budgeting, which is the number one thing her clients need guidance on.
Burns congratulated Brink and thanked the voters of Quincy Township for allowing him to introduce himself to the community. Moving forward, Burns said he would like to continue to volunteer.