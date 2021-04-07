Voters in Adams, Brown, Hancock and Pike counties decided several contested races in Tuesday’s election for municipal offices and school board seats.
In Quincy, three candidates — incumbents Board President Sayeed Ali and Richard McNay and first-time candidate Rachael Petty — sought the three School Board seats. Top vote-getter was McNay, followed by Ali and Petty.
In Brown County, seven candidates sought the three School Board seats. Winning seats were John Eichelberger, Todd Koch and Elizabeth (Beth) Boylen over Richard Neal Alsup, Samantha Evans, Matthew McCaskill and Carol Howard. McCaskill was the sole incumbent on the ballot.
Incumbents won re-election in the Pikeland district with Tara Bradshaw, Richard Myers and Megan Vose taking the three seats over challenger Dennis Brown. In addition, Ed Greening, who was unopposed, will fill an unexpired two-year term.
Western voters also favored incumbents, returning Lorc Weir and Brian Nation to the School Board while adding Kelsey Schafer instead of former board member Kris Koeller.
In contested municipal races, Golden voters faced plenty of choices on Tuesday’s ballot with two candidates for mayor and six for village trustee. Jim McClintock took the mayor’s seat over Joshua Stuckman, while Adam Wiewel, Brock Flesner and incumbent Jill Gooding took the three trustee seats over Greg Paben, Greg Albers and Chase Hildebrand.
Elsewhere in Adams County, incumbent Joe Heberlein and Dick Bangert and newcomer Adam Bruns won the three village trustee seats in Liberty over incumbent Dave Hussong, while Plainville voters opted for incumbent Charles Epley over Kevin Gerding in the village president’s race and Blake Hiland and incumbents Gemma Uppinghouse and Cathy Beasley over Ashlyn Gerding for the three trustee seats. In Payson, voters chose Christina Dever over Lafe Gooding for village president.
Hancock County voters decided races in three communities.
In Plymouth, David Ellis won the president’s job over Shelva Schoonover, while Dustin Smith, Cody Smith and Dylan McCurdy won three four-year village trustee seats over Robert Orris and Shannon Taylor and Tammy Weber won an unexpired two-year term over Richard Fundel.
Nauvoo voters picked Jeffery Christensen over Ronald Motley for a Ward 1 alderman seat, and in Warsaw, voters settled a three-way race for mayor with incumbent George Michael Heisler topping Glenn Mclaughlin and Marsha Wright.
In Pike County, Hull voters faced the most ballot choices, choosing Joyce Pagett over Debra Austin for village clerk and Rodney Robbins Jr., Kelsey Duncan and Quinton Duncan over Roger Nichols and Richard Guthrie for village trustee and Shelia Wood over Julia Cieslewicz for an unexpired two-year trustee term.
In El Dara, Bryan Tittsworth, Karen Grawe and Mike Sutton took the three trustee seats over Cecily Edwards, while John Skirvin topped Dean Skylar for village president in Kinderhook and Chris Little defeated Trevor Zumwalt for the Ward 2 seat on the Pittsfield City Council.