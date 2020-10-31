QUINCY — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the race for the 94th District in the Illinois House.
State Rep. Randy Frese, R-Paloma, said though Gov. J.B. Pritzker is not responsible for the virus, state mitigations are making it difficult for small businesses to remain in operation.
“Whether or not it’s the right call for excessive mitigations, I definitely think there are certainly questions to be asked,” he said. “I think we’ll wait to see how the courts rule on that.”
Democratic candidate Angel Smith said she thinks the state has responded well to the pandemic.
“Gov. Pritzker has really been showing some great leadership in making some tough decisions, and getting the regions shut down is necessary to control the disease,” Smith said. “I’m really proud of his leadership and that Illinois has been doing a really good job so far, given everything, in handling the crisis.”
Frese, who previously served two terms as Adams County circuit clerk, is seeking his fourth two-year term to the Illinois House. He was first elected in 2014.
A Navy veteran and a secretary at the Illinois Veterans Home, Smith is seeking office for the first time.
Frese, 61, said Pritzker has not been transparent in recent mitigations announced throughout the state, including Region 3, which includes Adams County.
“I question the governor’s right to pick and choose to close one business over another, and I think everyone should question that,” he said. “I think we should see the data in order to confirm that is the right thing to do.”
Smith, 50, said adding new mitigations in Region 3 was unfortunate but necessary in controlling the spread of the virus.
“Hospitals are filling up,” Smith said. “It’s unfortunate that we have to control this.”
Frese criticized the General Assembly during a brief return to session in May approving a $42.8 billion budget that relied on $5 billion in federal loans.
“It contained new spending, new programming that we don’t have the money available to be sticking our necks out like that,” Frese said. “We seem to want to spend first and then wonder where the money is coming from later, and we’ve been doing that for way too long.”
Smith contended that lawmakers did what they could under extremely difficult circumstances.
“With so many unknowns at the time, I don’t know what they could have done” she said. “They certainly couldn’t plan for a normal year with the budget at this time.”
Smith supports the graduated income tax proposal voters also will consider Tuesday to improve the state’s financial position.
“I think it’s a great move for Illinois that will put us in line with the federal tax structures and other states’ tax structures,” she said. “It’s something that’s long overdue. Illinois has been impoverished for decades by the flat tax, and that needs to change.”
Frese said as an elected official he shouldn’t discuss whether it should pass or not, though he voted against placing the question on the ballot.
“My token answer has always been that you need to educate yourself on it, and if you’re a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber of Commerce has done research,” he said. “For the ag community, the Farm Bureau has done their research on what they think it will do.”
Both organizations oppose the amendment’s passage.
Frese highlights the upcoming $230 million redevelopment of the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy as one of the biggest accomplishments by state lawmakers as part of a capital bill during the last two years.
“It’s going to benefit West-Central Illinois and veterans from all over the state for decades to come,” he said. “I want to see that continues to move forward. I don’t want to see anything that would slow that down.”
Smith said, “My family roots in the area go back to the 1850s, so I’m very well aware of how important the Vets Home is to Quincy, both culturally and economically. I’m really glad that they’re going to be moving forward in updating the Vets Home and keeping those beds here. We need those beds, and we need those jobs.”
Frese said the General Assembly needs to get back to work with ethics and financial reforms to move the state forward.
“There’s still work to be done,” he said. “When I first got in it, I said I don’t want to pass along a mess to the next generation.”
Smith agreed that she would support improving transparency and accountability in the state.
She said she entered the race believing the district could be represented better with her fighting for the middle class, specifically hitting Frese’s vote against capping the price of insulin at $100 per month.
“That is not a vote for Illinois 94; that’s a vote for big pharma,” she said. “We need somebody representing our interests in the Legislature.”
Frese said he is eager to continue fighting for small businesses and building relationships in the community to assist the district however he can.
“I think developing those relationships worked for me well in running a business for 20 years, and it continues to serve me well in a position that I’m currently in,” Frese said.