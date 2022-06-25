QUINCY — With the primary election days away, GOP candidates in the closely contested 15th Congressional District race are making one last appeal to constituents about who should represent them in the 118th Congress.
Reps. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakland, have made multiple visits to Adams County over the last few months promoting their conservative agendas.
Davis, who is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit and serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, said now is the best time to have an experienced congressman representing the 15th Congressional District to protect the unborn, protect the Second Amendment and put good conservative policies into law.
“I urge everyone, if undecided in the race, go look at my record of protecting our values, protecting our core values and principles and legislating in a way that Republicans are sent to Washington to legislate,” Davis said.
Miller, meanwhile, said she gained the endorsement of former President Donald Trump for her America First agenda that is opposed to red flag laws.
“As I have traveled, (constituents) have whiplashed going from America First to ‘America last,’” Miller said. “They liked energy and gas prices and of course, it’s a big ag district.”
The five-time congressman has criticized Miller for living outside the district, late tax payments and her votes against legislation for defense funding.
Miller has targeted Davis for his willingness to work on a red flag gun confiscation bill in 2019 and other liberal leanings.
However, both candidates share strong stances on inflation and immigration
Regarding inflation, Davis said Congress needs to stop trillion-dollar spending plans for inflationary measures.
“You need a majority and experienced legislators (and) we will hold the Biden administration accountable for spending,” Davis said. “When it comes to gas prices, this is the direct result of the Biden administration failing to invest in American energy.”
Davis said he opposed the Keystone Pipeline’s cancellation and added that what keeps America competitive in the global market is accessibility to cheap energy.
Miller said the U.S. needs to get oil production going and reduce the energy policies implemented by President Biden.
“President Trump was an amazing advocate for the American people for energy independence,” Miller said.
Both candidates also pressed the need for secure borders.
“I was the only person in Illinois to go against sending another $40 billion to Ukraine when our borders are already open,” Miller said. “You’re supporting ‘America last’ by supporting that.”
Miller added that open borders have brought enough fentanyl into the country to kill every American seven times.
“These dangerous, violent cartels come to the border and are moving to the interior of the country,” Miller said. “People want the border secure.”
Davis said this issue also involves the funding of the military since the National Guard is funded by votes in Washington, which allows governors to send guards to the border.
“When you talk about that, it goes to the Socialist Squad and what some of the GOP have done to defund police and I’ve stood strongly against that from the beginning,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.