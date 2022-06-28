CARTHAGE, Ill. — In the race between a police chief and an incumbent sheriff, Hancock County voters selected Travis Duffy for the GOP candidate for sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.
Duffy, with more than two decades of service in law enforcement, was sworn into office in May 2021 after the resignation of Scott Bentzinger. He was elected to his first full term as sheriff with 65.75% of the vote in Tuesday’s unofficial count.
Duffy was running against Michael Boley, Nauvoo’s chief of police with an 18-year law enforcement career.
In District 2 of the Hancock County Board race, Harry Douglas, Dennis Castlebury, and Alex Blythe took the three open seats, with Pat J. Cramer coming up short. In the District 3 race, Steven Lucie, Ryan Weeks and Thomas Rodgers took the seats available, leaving Deborah Whitaker just short of taking a board seat.
Michelle Merritt, Thomas R. Bergmeier and Wayne Bollin will fill the District 1 seats, with Mark Menn, Andrew Asbury and Mark Hanso representing District 4 and Stephen M. Finney, Patsy Davis, and Mark Harrison taking the seats for District 5.
In Pike County, ten candidates were on the ballot for nine open seats on the county board. John Birch, Andrew Borrowman, Derek Ross, Donald Foster, Reta Hoskin, Thomas Lewis, Mark Mountain, James Sheppard, and Mark Sprague were elected to represent the people of Pike County, with Joseph Lloyd Cobb unable to claim a seat.
Brown County voters also selected nine members for the county board, with Bob Willis, Michael Yingling, Jess William Bond, Courtney Garfield, Mark Yingling, David Kurfman, Jed Parn, David E. Ferrill, and Robert Pherigo being chosen for the board. Jessica Kozak came up short in her campaign for a seat.
There were no Democratic candidates running for these offices in Tuesday’s primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.