QUINCY — The window for early voting opened Thursday in Illinois ahead of the November 8 midterm election day.
For voters who requested vote-by-mail ballots, the Adams County Clerk's Office will be sending those ballots out by mail on Thursday, and the office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays), and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for those looking to vote on a Saturday.
"Historically, Adams County sees around 50-55 percent overall voter turnout for the midterm elections," Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said.
With election security being a topic of discussion across the country, Niekamp said election integrity is the goal of his office.
"My office, and I, are committed to having safe and secured elections in Adams County," he said. "We complete testing on every single machine we use and will also be conducting a public tabulation test on October 12 at 10 a.m. in the Clerk’s Office. Additionally, the Adams County Election Authority utilizes equipment that is 100% offline with no internet capabilities, or access, to our tabulation machines or election computers. Vote by mail processing is completed with a bi-partisan panel of election judges as well."
As of 1 p.m. Thursday, 43 votes had been cast at the clerk's office, a number Niekamp said he expects to keep climbing.
"We offer reserved voter parking on the Fifth Street side of the courthouse to help make the process as smooth as possible for the voters," he said.
For this election, voters will be asked to decide who the next governor of the state will be, as well as offices such as secretary of state, state treasurer, comptroller, and state representative and senator. Adams County will select its next sheriff as well as filling seats on the county board, along with choosing the next county clerk and recorder and county treasurer.
At the federal level, Republican Kathy Salvi will challenge incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth for the junior senator seat in Illinois.
An amendment to the state constitution is on the ballot. The amendment to the Bill of Rights Article would guarantee the rights of workers to organize and bargain collectively for pay, hours, and working conditions, as well as preventing new laws that would interfere with or diminish those rights.
"I recommend voters look over our specimen ballots available online prior to voting so they know which questions will be on their ballots," Niekamp said. "The Election Authority will also have the vote by mail drop box available for use during this election, located outside of the public entrance of the courthouse on the Fifth Street side (and) monitored by (closed-circuit TV) 24 hours a day.
"And, of course, if anyone is interested in serving as an Election Judge, I encourage them to give our office a call," Niekamp added.
Early voting runs through Nov. 7, with election day polls opening at 6 a.m. on Nov. 8. For complete details on early voting or to find sample ballots, please visit adamscountyil.gov
