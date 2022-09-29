QUINCY — The window for early voting opened Thursday in Illinois ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.

For voters who requested vote-by-mail ballots, the Adams County Clerk's Office will be sending those ballots out by mail on Thursday, and the office will be open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (except holidays), and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 for those looking to vote on a Saturday.

