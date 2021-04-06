CARTHAGE, Ill. — Carthage Public Library Director Amy Gee hoped to see plans for a new building clear a hurdle Tuesday with voters approving issuing up to $1.2 million in bonds to cover part of the cost.
She’s still waiting.
Unofficial results from Tuesday’s voting show the bond issue coming up one vote short — 314 votes in favor to 315 opposed. These were the results as of press time.
But County Clerk Holly Wilde-Tillman said that total does not include absentee or early voting. Those votes will be counted on Wednesday, and no matter how many of those include a vote on the library question, “it could be enough to make a difference,” Wilde-Tillman said.
“We’ll have to wait until we get the official results to know what happened,” Gee said.
Voters from across the library district, which covers the same area as the Carthage elementary school district, and not just from Carthage decide the bond issue.
The bonds, if approved, will supply the matching funds the library needs by June 30 to avoid forfeiting an already-approved $1,258,862.94 state grant for the new building.
“If it passes, then we get the grant money. We get to bring all that money into Carthage to build a new building,” Gee said.
Plans call for a 10,666-square-foot single-story building at First and Center streets on a site donated by Prairieland Investment Group.
Even with ongoing fundraising efforts, “we’re still a long way from the $1.2 million needed,” Gee said before the election. So the library board decided to put the bond issue on the ballot.
The bonds add approximately 9.27 cents per $100 in assessed value to tax bills for residents in the Carthage Public Library District or $25.34 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home with a homestead exemption.
The bonds are slated to be repaid over 19 years, but the board does not need to issue the full amount based on the fundraising total.
Building a new facility “designed to be a library” has been a goal since plans to renovate the current site’s second floor proved costly, not only in terms of staffing two floors at all times but in meeting accessibility requirements with adding a stairway and replacing the old, small elevator.
Planned features for the new building include two study rooms, ample comfortable seating with charging stations throughout the building, a drive-up book return and pick-up window and a large meeting room available for library programs and community groups.
Without a new building, the library will stay in its current location, the former Marine Bank at 500 Wabash, which needs some $1.2 million in renovations — the same amount needed in matching funds for the state grant for the new facility.
“To fix up this building will cost over $1.2 million, so we will still have to come up with that amount of money somehow,” Gee said prior to the election. “We really want to get the grant so we can go ahead with the building instead of raising the same amount of money to fix up this one.”