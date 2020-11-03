QUINCY — Adams County Board member Barbara Fletcher retained her seat over Democratic challenger Susan Gribler during Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.
With 100% of precincts counted, Fletcher received 2,217 votes, or roughly 64% of the total vote. Gribler received 1,236 votes. Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp said there are roughly 800 vote by mail ballots that still are unaccounted for.
Fletcher was appointed to the Adams County Board this year to fill the seat vacated by Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp, who also was re-elected.
“I appreciate the votes I was given and the confidence they expressed in my abilities and I look forward to serving the residents of Quincy and Adams County,” Fletcher said.
With a full term ahead of her, Fletcher said she hopes to be appointed to additional committees. She currently serves on the public health and safety committee.
“We’ll see where the needs of the county are and I will go where I’m most needed,” Fletcher said.
Gribler could not be reached for comment Tuesday evening.