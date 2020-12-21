QUINCY — Four people have filed to run for the four Quincy Park Board seats.
The seats held by Park Board President John Frankenhoff and Commissioners Vicki Dempsey, Barb Holthaus and Patricia McGlothlin are up for election in the April 6, 2021, consolidated election.
Filing by Monday's deadline were Frankenhoff, Holthaus, McGlothin and J. David Gilbert.
Dempsey, who was first elected to the Park Board in 2017, did not seek reelection.
McGlothlin was appointed in June to a seat formerly held by Bob Gough, who resigned in March to after starting a new job.
She previously served on the board from November 2008 to April 2017.
Frankenhoff was first elected to the board in 2001, and Holthaus was elected in 2017.