QUINCY — When he runs for re-election, State Rep. Randy Frese says he gets nervous, and Tuesday wasn’t different from other races.
“This has been a strange campaign year,” Frese said. “Things have been turned upside down because of COVID, but I still toss and turn and I don’t sleep as well.”
The Republican from Paloma earned a fourth term in the Illinois House after defeating Democratic challenger Angel Smith of Quincy in the 94th District race with 77% of the vote. The unofficial vote total was 38,056 to 11,290.
“You don’t win an election just by yourself,” he said. “It takes a lot of people. I’m just thankful for all the folks who pitched in, who worked headquarters, who put up sign and all the things that you have to do to get that name out in public.”
Frese, 61, said besides fiscal issues that need to be solved in Illinois, the General Assembly needs to enact ethics reforms during his next term.
“We need to make sure we are reflecting good service that the taxpayer deserves,” he said. “We had some issues with an investigation still going on. We need to make sure we pass some legislation for ourselves — lines we should not be crossing. We want people to have trust in the people that they’re voting for and sending to represent them.”
He also hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be available soon allowing lawmakers to address the issues.
Frese has said that state mitigations to prevent the spread of the virus have made it difficult for small businesses to remain in operation, believing Gov. J.B. Pritzker has not been transparent in decisions.
Frese was first elected to the Illinois House in 2014. He previously served two terms as the Adams County circuit clerk. He previously operated Frese Video Inc. for 20 years.
A Navy veteran and secretary at the Illinois Veterans Home, Smith, 50, entered the race believing the district could be represented better with her fighting for the middle class.
Smith believed the state responded well to the pandemic, with Pritzker making tough decisions to control the virus.