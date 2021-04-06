HANNIBAL, Mo. — Two members of the Hannibal School Board will keep their seats.
Tuesday election results show Justin Parker earned a three-year term on the School Board, along with Tysa Coleman.
Parker is the owner of Parker & Associates LLC Insurance Agency and was first elected to the School Board in 2018.
Coleman is a child and family advocate at the Child Center, Inc.
Brad Kurz was elected to a two-year term on the board. Kurz was appointed to a vacant seat in September. He is a financial adviser.
Monroe County
Monroe County residents agreed to continue the half-cent sales tax.
The tax, which replaced the U.S. 36 tax in 2017, is divided between the general fund, law enforcement and roads and bridges. Nearly 70% of voters agreed to continue the tax, according to unofficial election results
Also contested in Monroe County, Quentin Ashenfelter and Aaron Eckman lead in the Paris R-II School Board.
Kelsey Shoemyer and Deann Land lead the Madison C-3 School Board race.
Shelby County
Shelby County voters turned down a tax to improve county roads. With all precincts reporting, 63% rejected he proposal, which called for the county to collect 50 cents per acre of farmland to generate money to improve roads. It’s the second time this issue was turned down by voters.
In other contested races, Amy Harre and Aaron Kendrick won spots on the Shelby R-IV School Board. Ryan Wiley and Brandy Uhlmeyer won the North Shelby School Board race.
Paula “Penny” Barr and David Werr won the Shelby Health Department Board race.
Clark County
Jerry Webber was re-elected mayor in Kahoka, defeating Sandy Kleine.
Unofficial results show Jason Acklie and Charles West lead for the two seats on the Clark County School Board. Shirley Bunker and Joe Booth lead for the two at-large aldermen seats in Wayland.
Lewis County
LaBelle residents voted 45-18 for a tax for infrastructure. The proposal asked whether the city should levy 10 center per $100 of assessed calue for street repairs and maintenance for four years.
Also in LaBelle, Sindey Doscher lead in the South Ward alderman race and Roy Lewis Sr. lead the North Ward race.
Knox County
In the Knox County R-I School District, Deborah Hagerla and Karisha Vaughn Delvin lead for the two seats on School Board.
Mark Parrish lead in the First Ward alderman race in Edina.
Davin Poston and Leanna Holdren lead for the two Baring City Council seats.
Tammy Florea and Bill Whiles lead for the two Hurdland aldermen seats. Debbie Strange lead for the Knox City council seat, and Meg Glover and Joanie Hawkins lead for the Newark Board of Trustees seat.
In Novelty, Tom Bailey and Derick Groseclose lead for two Board of Trustees seats.