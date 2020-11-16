QUINCY — City Clerk Jenny Hayden is looking forward to spending more time with her grandchildren, though they will have to visit her in a warmer climate.
Hayden, a Democrat, who has served as city clerk since 2003 is not seeking re-election and is resigning with her last day set for Dec. 31. She has been with the clerk’s office since 1989 when she started as a deputy clerk.
Deputy Clerk Laura Oakman filed papers to run for the office as a Democrat on Monday – the first day candidates of established parties could file petitions for the upcoming municipal elections.
Hayden, 66, said it is time for her to move on after 31 years at the clerk’s office.
“I’m ready to retire and enjoy my grandkids, but actually I’m moving to Florida,” she said with a laugh. “I’ll enjoy the nice weather down there while you guys have winter here.”
Hayden said Oakman received the support of the Adams County Democratic Central Committee to fill the remaining months of her term, and a letter of recommendation was provided to Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore who makes the appointment. The appointment is expected to go before the City Council for confirmation on Dec. 21.
She will miss working with constituents at the clerk’s office. There have been fewer visitors to the office in recent months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We had one had just call us Friday that she misses coming to the meetings,” Hayden said. “She just told me good luck and that she would miss me. I’ve been in Quincy since 1972. Quincy has been good to me, so I’ve enjoyed giving back to them, and I hope I’ve done a decent job.”
Also filing Monday were:
- Paul Havermale and Mike Troup for the Republican nomination for mayor. Nora Baldner filed for the Democratic nomination.
- Alderman Tonia McKiernan, a Democrat, and Greg Fletcher, a Republican, in the 1st Ward.
- Alderman Dave Bauer, a Democrat, in the 2nd Ward.
- Jeri Conboy, a Democrat for 4th Ward alderman.
- Alderman John Mast, a Republican, for the two-year term in the 5th Ward. Mast was appointed to the seat in 2019, requiring the special election.
- Alderman Mike Rein, a Republican, for a four-year term in the 5th Ward.
- Alderman Richie Reis, a Democrat, in the 6th Ward.
- Quincy Township Supervisor Cindy Brink, a Republican, and Bill Burns, a Democrat.
- Quincy Township Assessor Lisa Gasko, a Democrat..
The consolidated primary election is on Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary advance to the April 6, 2021, general election.
Filing deadline is 5 p.m. Nov. 23. Because of city buildings closed to the public because of the local spike in COVID-19 cases, candidates looking to file need to contact the office at 217-228-4510 to make an appointment to file their paperwork.