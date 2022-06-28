QUINCY — Oppressive heat and humidity provided the greatest threats to public safety at Saturday’s “Save America” rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds, according to initial reports from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department and the director of the Emergency Management Agency.
Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon, said “a little more than 50” individuals were treated for different forms of heat-related illness Saturday when the high temperature reached 91 degrees under sunny skies in Mendon.
“We were able to handle everything on site with our personnel, and did not transport anyone to the hospital,” Simon said.
Simon said the county had 20 or so different providers at the fairgrounds throughout the day, including EMRs (emergency medical responders), EMTs (emergency medical technicians), paramedics and “some licensed volunteers who made sure our staff had food and water throughout the day.”
During his visit, former President Donald Trump tossed out a dozen or so hats to those seated near the stage, as well as ask the crowd midway through his speech: “Is everybody OK? Does anyone need water?”
Simon said the county had had two mobile response teams “that we expanded to three so that we could transport individuals to the medical tent, treat and assess them, monitor and then release them back into the event.”
There were times, Simon said, when the number of patients being treated started to build up quickly.
“When you’re inundated with … five to eight at the same time, you never feel like you have adequate staffing,” Simon said, “but we have a great team in Adams County in emergency management at they rose to the challenge.”
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Sam Smith said his team worked with the Secret Service in securing the site prior to the event, and with crowd control on the day of the event.
“Expectations were that there might be as many as thirty thousand (30,000) in attendance, but it was a much more manageable number than that,” Smith said. “We had approximately forty (40) or so staff at the event, working from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.”
Smith said he knew of no arrests at the event, and that only one person was escorted from the site.
“There were rapid response teams (from other agencies) for crowd issues such as a mass riot, but they were not needed,” Smith said.
About the only damper on the “Save America” event was the downpour that drenched the fairgrounds shortly after the conclusion.
“As far as I know, things went well from a public safety perspective,” Smith said, “at a no expense to the taxpayer. All staff who worked on the detail worked on comp time. It’s overtime, but it’s paid in time off.”
The city of Quincy also provided public safety personnel for the event but was unable to share specific participation numbers.
“All of that is run through the Comptroller’s Office,” said Alyssa Ramsey, executive assistant to Mayor Mike Troup. “That information likely won’t be finished and finalized until after the July 8 paycheck.”
