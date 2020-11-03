STAFF REPORT
QUINCY —Two incumbent Republican congressmen who represent local districts will be returning to Washington.
Rep. Darin LaHood, who represents Illinois’ 18th District, and Rep. Sam Graves, who represents Missouri’s 6th District, were re-elected in races they were widely projected to win.
LaHood, a former federal prosecutor and Illinois state senator, has served in Congress since September 2015.
“It’s been my honor to represent the 18th Congressional District of Illinois in Congress over the last five years, and I’m proud that the voters of central and West-Central Illinois have reelected me to represent our Midwestern values in Congress,” LaHood said in a statement Tuesday night. “America is the greatest country on earth in part because of representative democracy that allows voters to select their elected officials, and the voters spoke soundly in this election.”
Graves has served in Congress since 2001, representing a district that stretches across Missouri’s entire northern border.
“I am humbled by the overwhelming support and I’m grateful that the voters have chosen to place their trust in me to be their representative for another term,” Graves said in a statement Tuesday night. “There are many important things that we need to focus on like ensuring our small businesses survive and thrive, improving our roads and bridges, expanding rural broadband and supporting our rural hospitals. It is an honor to serve north Missouri, and I look forward to continuing to represent our values in Congress.”