QUINCY — Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin focused on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration during a Friday campaign stop in Quincy.
While promoting early voting at Sprout’s Inn, the GOP gubernatorial candidate focused on the Democratic governor and none of the other five candidates he faces in the June 28 primary election.
“Under J.B. Pritzker we know crime is out of control. Taxes and spending are out of control,” Irvin said. “We know that corruption is out of control, and because of it, we have businesses leaving the state.”
He touted his service as mayor of Illinois’ second largest city saying he reduced crime by supporting law enforcement, reduced taxes by expanding the tax base with new businesses and residents, and improved education by bringing school district together to share best practices and resources.
“We brought pride back to the city of Aurora,” Irvin said. “I brought excitement and energy back to the city of Aurora, and we need to do the same thing for the state of Illinois, and we will come November.”
He was joined by his entire ticket: lieutenant governor candidate Rep. Avery Bourne, attorney general candidate Steve Kim, secretary of state candidate John Milhiser, treasurer candidate Rep. Tom Demmer and comptroller candidate Shannon Teresi.
Bourne said Republicans need to put someone at the top of the ticket who can take out Pritzker, which is why she joined Irvin’s ticket.
“I’ve got two brothers — one’s now in Dallas, one’s in St. Louis — and I want a state where they can come back to,” Bourne said. “I want a state where my son can grow up and chose to live here as well.”
Taking questions after meeting supporters, Irvin said he supported restoring the Parental Notification Act, which was repealed last year. The law required that doctors notify the parents of a minor seeking an abortion.
“A kid can’t get an aspirin in high school without their parents notification and most of the time consent, yet he thought it was OK and it was acceptable that a kid can walked into an abortion clinic and get a serious medical procedure without their parents notification,” he said. “That’s abhorrent.”
However, Irvin wouldn’t comment on whether he would seek a repeal of the 2019 Reproductive Health Act, which established fundamental right to reproductive health care, including abortion.
“Until the final decision comes down from the Supreme Court and not a leaked draft, it’s irresponsible talking about it,” he said.
Looking ahead to the June primary, Irvin said his campaign will reach out to voters with a message that focused on Pritzker.
“We’re going to spend our time reaching out and spreading our message talking about the need to have a governor who’s going to be tough on crime and criminals,” Irvin said. “That happens to be my record. Talking about a needing a governor that’s going to reduce taxes and not raise them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.