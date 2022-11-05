QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller faces a challenge in Tuesday’s election from Quincyan Paul Lange to represent the redrawn 15th District.
The Quincy area is currently part of the 18th Congressional District served by Rep. Darin LaHood. But because of redistricting, the Quincy area now will be part of the new 15th District, currently served by Miller, a first-term Republican.
Miller said she’s running again to fight for faith, family and freedom.
“I want our children and grandchildren to be able to access the same great opportunities we’ve all had to pursue the American dream,” Miller said. “Whichever party you’re in, I’d think you want to feel safe in your community, want children to get an excellent education and want economic opportunity.”
Lange, a Democrat and a retired commodity broker, said his concerns about the country’s democracy spurred by the events of Jan. 6, 2021 led him into the race to represent residents in the district’s 35 counties.
“I believe in people and their right to determine who their leaders are and the shape of society and the direction society goes in,” Lange said. “I’m hopeful for the future. I’m a big believer in democracy. I think any problems we have, like inflation and crime, are best solved by a democracy.”
Amid the national turmoil over elections, Lange said he will accept the outcome of the election, win or lose, and believes Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election.
Miller supports the outcome of the election “when we have supported our election laws.” However, she talks of “discrepancies” in the last presidential election and says “we should be allowed to have investigations and civil discourse on that.”
Lange sees a woman’s right to choose whether or not to have an abortion as a key issue for voters.
“When I ran in ‘94 and ‘96 for state rep, the question most asked then was about abortion. My answer was I believe in a woman’s right to choose. I still believe that way,” he said. ‘I think a woman should be able to choose what happens to her body, to her life. I would look to codifying the woman’s right to make her choice as far as abortion.”
Lange opposes efforts to eliminate or privatize Social Security or cut the benefits provided. Instead, he proposes raising the cap on the payroll tax to stabilize the fund and give people some relief.
“I talked to a woman on Social Security in Mercer County. She told me she has to decide every month whether to eat or take her drugs,” he said. “I think we can do better than that as a society.”
Lange visited the district’s 35 counties during the campaign and pledges to do the same if elected.
“I would make it my goal to at least once a year if not twice get to every county so as much as possible every voice could be heard — what’s going on in Mercer County versus what’s going on in Coles County, what’s going on in Adams County versus what’s going on in Vermilion County.”
“Economic development will be helped quite a bit in this side of the state with the Mississippi and Illinois rivers if they had the locks and dams upgraded,” he said. “Things like that give me some optimism. If I’m elected, I hope to bring some of that optimism to the district.”
Miller said she supports the conservative Republican Party platform and joined the Freedom Caucus — a group of conservative constitutional members of Congress launched by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Rep. Jim Jordan and Mark Meadows — to “amplify” her message to voters.
A Coles County farmer raising corn and cattle, Miller serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education and Labor and said she worries about the “diminishing” of the education system.
‘Our children are not getting educated in core subjects. Test scores are showing that we’re failing in those areas. I think we could do way better,” Miller said.
“I’m a strong supporter that we should shut down the federal Department of Education. We should go back to state and local control of education systems. Schools should be allowed to reflect values of the community they’re in.”
Miller draws clear distinctions in what her party supports.
“I’m for securing our border, obeying laws for law and order, for funding the police,” she said. “I’m opposed to transgendering our children, and I will never vote for anything that will diminish our Second Amendment right including red flag gun confiscation.”
Learning several years ago that some of their children were looking at leaving Illinois for opportunities in Florida and concern about “how bad Illinois was” pushed Miller and her husband to become politically active.
“We are a sinking ship unless we change course and deal with issues we keep kicking down the road. That actually got me involved in a whole different level than just being an informed voter and teaching my children things about our country,” she said. ‘My husband is in the Illinois House. We work together very closely.”
