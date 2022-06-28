QUINCY — Rep. Mary Miller rode a wave of energetic support from a weekend “Save America” rally featuring former President Donald Trump at the Adams County Fairgrounds to a dominating victory in the Republican primary for the 15th Congressional District.
Unofficial results show Miller received 57% of the vote to outdistance incumbent challenger U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis of Taylorville.
Miller will face Democrat Paul Lange in the November general election.
“We won!,” exclaimed Miller, shortly after 10 p.m. as she addressed a crowd of about 250 supporters at the Town & Country Inn Suites. “I want to thank President Donald J. Trump, the leader of the America First movement. This win shows the power and strength of his endorsement.
”The left is woke but conservatives are awake. We’ve seen past the lies and smears from the radical left and liberal elites.”
Miller beamed as she thanked her family and quoted a Bible verse.
“I’d like to thank my trophy husband, our wonderful children, our grandchildren, my mom. My 91-year-old father-in-law who’s rooting for me every night as he watches the smears on the news.”
In a statement issued Tuesday night, Davis conceded.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” he said. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.
Davis, who was seeking a sixth term in Congress, said he would have used a new term to address global supply chain issues by advancing legislation that identifies products that can be manufactured on U.S. soil. He also said he planned to hold members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee accountable for what he dubbed as a “circus.”
Miller, a one-term member of Congress, said the country needed to reverse energy policies set by the Biden administration and address the country’s border crisis and invasion of cartels and illegal immigrants.
Miller has criticized Davis’ support of red flag gun confiscation laws and for being an “establishment RINO” of Congress.
Davis said he was proud of his time in Washington.
“We have delivered countless conservative policy solutions from historic tax cuts, student loan relief, farm programs, and investing in our transportation system,” he said. “We’ve always worked to govern and make Washington work. As Republicans are poised to retake the House, it’s paramount that Republicans in Congress work to end dysfunction and deliver results for the American people.”
