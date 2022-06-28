QUINCY — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller has defeated U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis for the GOP nomination in the 15th District.
In a statement issued Tuesday night, Davis conceded.
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight," he said. "This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.
“It's been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.
Davis, who was seeking a sixth term in Congress, said he would have used a new term to address global supply chain issues by advancing legislation that identifies products that can be manufactured on U.S. soil. He also said he planned to hold members of the Jan. 6 Select Committee accountable for what he dubbed as a "circus."
Miller, a one-term member of Congress, said the country needed to reverse energy policies set by the Biden administration and address the country's border crisis and invasion of cartels and illegal immigrants.
Miller, who received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, has criticized Davis' support of red flag gun confiscation laws and for being an "establishment RINO" of Congress.
Davis said he was proud of his time in Washington.
"We have delivered countless conservative policy solutions from historic tax cuts, student loan relief, farm programs, and investing in our transportation system," he said. “We’ve always worked to govern and make Washington work. As Republicans are poised to retake the House, it’s paramount that Republicans in Congress work to end dysfunction and deliver results for the American people."
