QUINCY — Growth and infrastructure were two common themes of a Republican mayoral candidate debate hosted by WGEM on Monday.
Job and business growth ties into Quincy’s 45x30 plan, a multi-faceted initiative to increase its population to 45,000 by 2030.
Quincy Public Schools board member Mike Troup said his initial focus would be to fill the roughly 350 skilled positions that are available in Quincy.
“It is critical for us to recruit people with the skillsets to help fill these positions (and) become our neighbors and coworkers in our businesses,” Troup said.
Former Quincy Alderman Paul Havermale said to attract businesses and potential residents, the city should make sure basic services and done well to make the city more attractive and sell the city’s many assets, such as architectural tourism.
“I think that the biggest thing we can do is make sure we’re a champion of our city and be an advocate for our city,” Havermale said.
One question submitted by a member of the public was how the city would work to address decaying roadways.
Havermale said the city has worked to perform infrastructure projects with available funding but it should seek to leverage additional funds through grants and other revenue streams whenever possible.
Troup mentioned a multi-year road plan from the city’s utilities and engineering department. He added that although the winter weather creates extra problems for roads that can only be addressed with patchwork, bigger projects will be accomplished in the spring.
The candidates also were asked about possible roundabouts at 24th and Harrison or 48th and Harrison.
Troup said if the city were to move forward with a roundabout, it may be more feasible to build one at 48th and Harrison because the land is flatter and it would be less expensive to move the dirt.
Havermale said he is not a big fan of roundabouts in general.
“In both locations, I would much rather see controlled signage,” Havermale said.