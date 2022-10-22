QUINCY — Comptroller Susana Mendoza touted her record during a campaign stop Saturday in Quincy.
"Since we're 16 days out from the election now, I've been traveling the state," said Mendoza at the stop at the American Legion Hall. "I was in Beardstown today, visiting the actual last standing building, the courthouse, where Lincoln served. And then we came over here to rally the troops ahead of the elections.
Mendoza, a Democrat, is on the Nov. 8 ballot seeking reelection to her position as the keeper of the state's checkbook. She's facing off against Republican Shannon Teresi.
"We've made it through the two worst fiscal crises the state has gone through, first with the budget impasse, followed by a global pandemic," Mendoza said.
"We were one notch above junk (credit rating) when I inherited the disaster," she continued. "I walked in on day 523 of what would be the 736 day impasse. I inherited a backlog of bills that was almost $17 billion. I had less than $60,000 in our 'rainy day fund,' so essentially there was no fund."
Mendoza was originally elected to serve out the two years remaining of Judy Baar Topinka's term during the Bruce Rauner administration. She was elected for a full term in 2018.
“(Gov. J.B.) Pritzker right now is campaigning on the bond rating when we have the worst bond rating in the nation,” Teresi said. “The state has received over $185 billion collectively to not just the state, but all the agencies within the state. And this has bolstered the economy. And they are trying to take credit for it.”
"I'm very proud of the work I've done to turn around the state's finances from what I was handed," Mendoza said on Saturday. "And some people have said the only reason we're doing so well is federal dollars from the pandemic. But I had the backlog paid down a year ago, before a dime of federal money got to us.
"The administration before me had earned the state eight downgrades in our credit rating. In my time in office, we've gotten six credit rating upgrades. I feel like I was was given the worst circumstances and have managed the best results."
CNI noted that the $185 billion amount cited by Teresi includes all pandemic relief combined, including stimulus checks to individuals, to local governments and schools, Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses, and various kinds of enhanced unemployment benefits for laid-off workers. As a state, Illinois has received just over $8 billion, which Mendoza said was all used as one-time expenses related to the pandemic.
"I account for every penny of the $8-plus billion we've received on our transparency portal," she said on Saturday. "That site has gotten recognition nationwide as the number one standard for reporting on the COVID payments."
