Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza greeted members of the community Saturday at a campaign stop in Quincy. Mendoza is running for her second full term as the state's top financial officer on the Nov. 8 midterm ballot.

QUINCY — Comptroller Susana Mendoza touted her record during a campaign stop Saturday in Quincy.

"Since we're 16 days out from the election now, I've been traveling the state," said Mendoza at the stop at the American Legion Hall. "I was in Beardstown today, visiting the actual last standing building, the courthouse, where Lincoln served. And then we came over here to rally the troops ahead of the elections.

