MENDON, Ill. — U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, R-Oakland, made one final push to win Illinois' 15th Congressional District primary during a Save America rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
In front of a crowd of thousands, the one-term Congresswoman said the farmers, workers, veterans of downstate Illinois are the pulse of America that Washington elitists choose to ignore.
"The left will never stop trying to destroy the MAGA movement," Miller said. "And the RINOs will lie to your face as they side with the Democrats that stabbed us in the back."
Miller was endorsed by President Donald Trump, who asked her to join her on stage during his remarks later in the evening.
"Mary is a warrior for our movement and our values," Trump said.
Miller said on Saturday, the country grew up in a post-Roe America, which she attributed to Trump's leadership and his kept promises.
Speaking at the rally Miller called the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade a “victory for white life.”
Miller's spokesman told the Associated Press that she had intended to say the decision was a victory for a “right to life." The line as delivered was out of step with the disproportionate impact the repeal of abortion rights will have on women of color.
Also in attendance was GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey, who receive an official endorsement from Trump.
"I've made a promise to President Trump that in 2024, Illinois will roll the red carpet out for him because Illinois will be ready for President Trump," Bailey said.
Trump said that Bailey is a fearless supporter of Second Amendment rights and he will crack down on the violent crime that is devouring Democrat-run cities.
Miller, who faces five-time Congressman Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, in Tuesday's primary, said her opponent has supported red flag gun confiscation for years.
"Rodney Davis was the architect of the red flag laws," Miller said. "He has led the gun control efforts since 2019."
Miller also targeted Davis, who she dubs a RINO, or Republican in name only, for his support of amnesty regarding immigration. After accompanying former President Donald Trump, who endorsed Miller, to the southern border, Miller said she realized how much of an invasion problem the country is facing.
"My opponent Rodney Davis worked with Adam Kinzinger to push amnesty for illegal immigrants," Miller said. "Friends, amnesty is a dog whistle to amp an invasion up even more."
GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado said if voters want a fighter, Miller is the candidate.
"If you want someone who has your Constitutional rights at the forefront of every decision, it's Mary Miller, not Rodney Davis," Boebert said. "If you want someone who is going to stand for life, you want my friend Mary Miller."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.