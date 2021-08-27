NAUVOO, Ill. — Nauvoo Police Chief Michael Boley announced on Thursday that he will seek the Republican nomination for Hancock County Sheriff in the 2022 election.
Boley began his career as a dispatcher with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department in 2004. Over a career of 18 years, Boley has served as reserve deputy, court security officer, part-time police officer, patrolman, deputy sheriff, assistant chief of police, and four years a Nauvoo Chief of Police.
In a statement announcing his campaign, Boley said he is not running for sheriff for personal reasons, and he wants to take the experience he’s built in his career and apply it towards leading the future of Hancock County law enforcement going forward.
Boley said if elected, his goal is to lead the department with dedication, integrity, and accountability, with an emphasis on communication and teamwork.
Hancock County Sheriff Travis Duffy was sworn in May after former Sheriff Scott Bentzinger resigned.