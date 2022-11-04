QUINCY — A rematch in Tuesday’s election pits Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp against challenger Arianna Downard-Salih.
Niekamp, a Republican seeking his first full term in office, says the race against the Democrat Downard-Salih comes down to experience.
“Over the past two and a half years as the clerk and recorder, I have continued to grow and learn every single day,” Niekamp said. “This office does more than just elections — it is also the accounts payable for the county, document repository, clerk to the Board, issuer of vital records and county licenses, tax extension for over 100 taxing bodies, handles all back taxes and holds all land records dating back to the early 1800s.”
But Downard-Salih says she also brings valuable experience to the office from her career in education.
“This is a position where you need to care about the community, need to have good customer service skills,” she said. “I bring that to the table because I have so much experience working with the public in education.”
Niekamp was appointed to the job in 2020 when former County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh resigned, then was elected over Downard-Salih later that year to fill the rest of Venvertloh’s term.
He seeks a four-year term to “continue to lead the office forward” and points to accomplishments while in office including procuring new election equipment, implementing digital marriage license applications, streamlining receipting software, migrating subscribers of land records to a web-based platform and launching the county’s first online voter portal.
Key to the job is maintaining election integrity, and both candidates agree that voters should have no concerns about trusting the way elections are handled in the county.
“We’ll have some good back and forth based on ideas, based on positions, but at the end of the day, elections in Adams County and nationwide are very, very sound,” Downard-Salih said.
New election tabulation equipment purchased this year by the county “is certified through the State Board of Elections and is 100% offline with no internet connectivity and uses a proprietary encrypted memory stick,” Niekamp said.
“We provide public testing prior to every election and conduct our mandatory public 5% recount after every election to help ensure the public the machines are working and tabulating correctly.”
If re-elected, Niekamp’s goals including updating the county’s ADA election equipment and continuing to work to make more land records available online “which will help the county generate additional revenue through a subscription platform.”
Downard-Salih seeks the office to bring “a lot of good ideas to Adams County” and to give voters a choice.
“I truly believe it’s not a free and fair election unless we have two candidates running,” she said.
If elected, Downard-Salih proposes to do more to support election judges including adopting a practice used each election day in her home county of Clay County, Mo.
“They divide the county into four quadrants. Each quadrant has what’s called a captain, ready and specially trained by the county clerk’s office and the software provider to help with any issues that arise,” she said. “They’re already out there, ready to go with all the things that they need so the county clerk and people who work in the clerk’s office can be working on issues that arise in the office.”
Captains earn a higher salary than typical election judges, but “it’s still essentially a volunteer position,” she said. “I really liked how they all fit together.”
Downard-Salih said she also would bring a new perspective to the office because she’s not originally from Quincy or Adams County.
“There are far more people who are not from Quincy and not from Adams County than we give credit to,” she said. “We need to have people in power who have seen other ways, who have been outside of Adams County and seen other things that work. If we don’t continue to try to make ourselves better, then we stagnate.”
Downard-Salih said skills she’s learned in education over the past decade translate well to serving the county.
“If you want something done right, you ask a teacher to do it,” she said. “We are people who read the direction manual three times to make sure we absolutely understand it. We’re very good at figuring out how to make sure everyone understands what we’re trying to say.”
Also in Tuesday’s election, Tony Grootens is unopposed in seeking his first term as Adams County Sheriff. Adams County Treasurer Bryden Cory and Regional Superintendent Jill Reis also are unopposed in re-election bids. All three are Republicans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.