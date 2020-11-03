QUINCY — Adams County Clerk and Recorder Ryan Niekamp will maintain his position after besting Democrat Arianna Downard-Salih during Tuesday’s election, according to unofficial results.
With 100% of precincts counted, Niekamp received 26,510 votes, or close to 82% of the total vote. Downard- Salih received 5,892 votes. Niekamp said there around 800 vote by mail ballots that are still unaccounted for.
Niekamp served on the Adams County Board since 2012 before being appointed as county clerk and recorder earlier this year to fill the remainder of former County Clerk Chuck Venvertloh’s term.
Niekamp said he is grateful to the voters of Adams County to put their trust and faith in him to run an office that serves a lot of important functions for taxpayers.
“I will continue to look at ways for the office to be more efficient and I will look at ways to save the taxpayers money,” Niekamp said.
Niekamp said during the campaign that his office has made a number of changes to the county clerk website to improve transparency as the county approaches the consolidated election this spring. Changes include early voting wait times, a voter information hub to check registration status, and vote by mail tracking.
He added that the office recently was subject to a cyber audit and is working with a cybernavigator to ensure voter information is protected. One new program the office is exploring would break election data down precinct by precinct.
Downard-Salih said did the best she could in her campaign and wanted to make sure the voters of Adams County had a contested race.
“I think it’s so important that the people in Quincy have a choice,” Downard-Salih said. “It’s silly to have an election when one person’s name is on the ballot.”
She also commended the nearly 75% voter turnout this year.
“Everyone gets the opportunity to vote and has the right to have their voice heard,” Downard-Salih said.