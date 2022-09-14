The Adams County Old Tyme Association will host its annual Fall Flea Market and Craft Sale this Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, at the Adams County Fairgrounds, 2010 E. 1250th St., in Mendon.
The grounds will be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Among the many items on display and for sale include antiques, old tools, gas engines, collectibles and tractors.
The club will provide a food stand that features Muegge Kettle Corn.
Parking and admission is free. There is a $5 fee electricity fee for vendors who bring their campers.
Space pricing for vendors is $15 for the weekend, with options for 10-by-12 foot indoor, 8-by-16 foot outside under cover, or 20-by-40 foot outside space.
For more information, contact Paul Woodworth at 217-219-0272 or Willie at 217-222-8130.
