State Rep. Christopher “C.D.” Davidsmeyer coasted to an easy victory in Tuesday’s election over two challengers.
Davidsmeyer, a Jacksonville Republican, finished ahead of Brandon Adams, a Jacksonville Democrat, and Ralph Sides of the Pro-Gun Pro-Life Party.
The Associated Press called the race in Davidsmeyer’s favor with him winning at least 71% of the vote in six counties in the 100th District but returns not complete in three others.
The district covers all of Pike, Calhoun, Greene, Morgan and Scott counties and parts of Jersey, Macoupin, Madison and Sangamon counties.
With 98% of the precincts reporting, Davidsmeyer had collected 35,030 votes, or 75.4% of the total. Adams had 9,422 votes, or 20.3%, with Sides at 1,983 votes, or 4.3%.
Davidsmeyer was appointed to the Illinois House in December 2012 to replace Jim Watson, who resigned to become executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Council.
An assistant Republican leader in the House, he serves on the Child Care Access and Early Childhood Education, Health Care Licenses and Public Utilities committees and as ranking member on the Financial Institutions Committee.
He previously had faced only one general election opponent in 2014 and had been unopposed in the 2016 and 2018 elections.
Also Tuesday, voters in Hancock County and five others decided a race for judge in the ninth judicial circuit.
Andrew J. Doyle, a Republican and Warren County state’s attorney, faced incumbent Emily S. Sutton, a Democrat.
Doyle carried all six counties, tallying 33,489 votes compared to 20,785 for Sutton.
Sutton, a Macomb resident and previously an attorney in private practice in Macomb and Quincy, was appointed to the post in July 2019 to fill the vacancy of retiring Judge Paul Mangieri.
The circuit covers Hancock, Henderson, Knox, Warren, Fulton and McDonough counties.
Hancock County voters also agreed to correspond with other County Boards and with municipalities of Cook County, outside of the city of Chicago, about the possibility of separating from the city of Chicago to form a new state, subject to the approval of the people.
The vote, reported Tuesday night, was 4,776 in favor and 1,495 opposed.
Hancock County Clerk Holly Wilde-Tillman said the county’s totals reflect only in-person voting from Tuesday with early voting and vote by mail still to be tallied.
Similar measures were on the ballot in Fayette, Marion, Jefferson, White, Johnson and Pope counties.
Circuit clerk, state’s attorney and County Board positions on the ballot in Brown, Hancock and Pike counties were uncontested.