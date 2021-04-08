CARTHAGE, Ill. — Carthage Public Library Director Amy Gee easily, and happily, ticks off a list of the next steps involved in a new library building.
Finalizing paperwork with state library officials.
Working with the architect to draw blueprints and create documents for the bidding process.
Breaking ground.
Voters, based on unofficial final totals, approved issuing up to $1.2 million in bonds to cover part of the cost for the building. With only a few early votes still to be counted Wednesday from outside the library district, County Clerk Holly Wilde-Tillman said the total stood at 358 in favor of the bond issue and 333 opposed.
The bonds supply the matching funds the library needs by June 30 to avoid forfeiting an already-approved $1,258,862.94 state grant for the new building — and bring the dream of the new building a step closer to reality.
“We are very happy for the support of the community, and we are very happy to be able to make use of the grant funding,” Gee said. “We really did not want to forfeit the almost $1.29 million from the grant. This will allow us to proceed with the plans to construct the new building.”
How long the preparations will take is uncertain, but “it would be very nice if we could break ground before the end of the year,” Gee said.
Plans call for a 10,666-square-foot single-story building at First and Center streets on a site donated by Prairieland Investment Group.
Features for the new building include two study rooms, ample comfortable seating with charging stations throughout the building, a drive-up book return and pick up window and a large meeting room available for library programs and community groups.
In the meantime, fundraising efforts will continue.
“We will continue the brick and paver fundraiser to allow the community and former residents to be part of the project and honor the memory of loved ones,” Gee said.
Plans also call for additional work to raise funds to furnish the new building. A limited amount is included in the construction budget for furnishings, but “the new library will look nice if it has new furnishings,” Gee said.
A citizens committee worked behind the scenes to spread the word about the bond issue, and the library sponsored public meetings, efforts designed “to get information out there so people knew what was going on,” Gee said.
Building a new facility “designed to be a library” has been a goal because the library’s current home, the former Marine Bank at 500 Wabash, needs some $1.2 million in renovations including a new elevator to meet accessibility requirements.
The bonds, if the full amount is issued, will add approximately 9.27 cents per $100 in assessed value to tax bills for residents in the Carthage Public Library District — or $25.34 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home with a homestead exemption.