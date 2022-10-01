Pritzker, Bailey spar on SAFE-T Act, more at forum

State Sen. Darren Bailey and Gov. JB Pritzker take part in a forum hosted by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors Friday.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is considering changes to the SAFE-T Act criminal justice reform to clarify provisions related to the end of cash bail in Illinois, while his Republican challenger, state Sen. Darren Bailey, continues to push for a full repeal.

The candidates shared their thoughts Friday on those and other issues during a virtual forum organized by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors. Questioners included representatives of Shaw Media, the Daily Herald in Arlington Heights, the Springfield State Journal-Register and Capitol News Illinois.

