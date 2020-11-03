QUINCY — The Quincy Park District has received permission to sell Lenane Park on the city’s northwest side.
Voters on Tuesday approved putting the park on the auction block 12,766 to 4,567, with all precincts reporting in Adams County.
The Quincy Park Board voted 7-0 in July to ask voters for permission to sell the 7.5-acre park, which is named for former Quincy Mayor Leo Lenane. Described as a “peaceful turnoff,” the picnic area was created in 1963 at the site of a former Quincy city quarry. Lenane was Quincy’s mayor from 1933 to 1941 and from 1953 to 1961.
State law requires that park districts seek voter approval if they wish to sell more than 3 acres of land.
“As a board, we’re pleased with the result, and we’ll follow through with the course that we have laid out,” said Park Board President John Frankenhoff. “I don’t think it will be a dramatic change for many people in Quincy.”
Frankenhoff said the district has invested in that area with improvements at Bob Bangert Park, the Klingner Trail expansion through Parker Heights Park and future improvements in Lincoln Park.
The Park District anticipates selling the property at auction on Feb. 15, 2021.
The district received an irrevocable pledge of $65,000 from Jeff McClean, who owns property nearby. His pledge would be the minimum bid at auction.
Proceeds from any sale would be directed toward the purchase, development or improvement of park property.
“Now we can kind of finish that conversation and see what the ideas are, but nothing has to be decided soon,” Frankenhoff said.